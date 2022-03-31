CN2 Digital Dashboard 3-31-2022 – Finances, Movie and Yoga

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Programs for success, health and fun.

USC Lancaster hosting a 6- Hour Personal Finance Bootcamp for teenagers and college students.

The goal of the class is to help students learn how to manage their finances by creating budgets, emergency funds and insurance.

April 4th, 6th, 7th

6 to 8 PM

Bundy Auditorium



Registration is open for Chair Yoga at the Main Library in Rock Hill.

You can enjoy the company of others while practicing yoga safely from a sitting position.

Organizers say You don’t need to be in shape, just have an open mind.

The class will meet on Thursdays in April from 11 to 12 noon.



Movies in the Park

Field Day Park at Lake Wylie

This Friday, April 1st check out Kung Fu Panda

Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit in!

The movie starts at sundown around 7:30 pm

