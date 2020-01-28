CN2 News
News
Sports
Politics
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
What 2 Eat?
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Search
CN2 News
55.5
F
Rock Hill, US
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
CN2 Today begins at 11:30am
CN2 News begins at 6:00pm
CN2 News
News
Sports
Politics
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
What 2 Eat?
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
CN2 Digital Dashboard 1-28-2020
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
CN2 News
CN2 Picture of the Day 1-28-2020
CN2 News
Remembering Kobe Bryant
CN2 News
CN2 Newscast 1/27/20
CN2 News
Friends Gather To Celebrate Life Of Rock Hill Nurse Shot To Death, Push For Change
CN2 News
Mom Starts Ride Service For Addiction Treatment After Daughter’s Death
CN2 News
CN2 Digital Dashboard 1-27-2020
Top Story
CN2 News
Friends Gather To Celebrate Life Of Rock Hill Nurse Shot To...
January 27, 2020
ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Friends are coming together to honor the life of a Rock Hill nurse who was fatally shot in her home...
Featured Stories
Friends Gather To Celebrate Life Of Rock Hill Nurse Shot To...
January 27, 2020
Mom Starts Ride Service For Addiction Treatment After Daughter’s Death
January 27, 2020
Books in Laundromats
January 24, 2020
© 2019 CN2 News. All Rights Reserved.
Edit with Live CSS