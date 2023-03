ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Wild Wings in Rock Hill announced its closing its doors.

The Facebook post said, Wingers old and new, we have made the decision to close its doors permanently. they add it was not an easy decision and they hope you’ll come see see them at their Gastonia location.

That storefront has seen rotation over the years, previous businesses included Mellow Mushroom and Harry and Jean.