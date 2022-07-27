CN2 Business Spotlight – Tip Top Daily Market

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Take your taste buds on an adventure with a new store that’s offering one-of-a-kind food and drinks. CN2 takes you inside the new Tip Top Daily Market in downtown Fort Mill.

Tip Top Daily Market partners with local and regional artisans to provide a vast choice of wines, beer and some food and snack items. The General Manager says the space is a bottle shop specialty market focusing on craft beer, seltzers, ciders and wine.

Trying to stay mostly local on beers, they say they offer a wine selection you can’t find anywhere else.

General Manager and a Managing Partner Jerod Lanam said, “Our layout encourages the customer to adventure into a lot of different products. We have the mid six-packs, that is our most popular items, where people can grab a 6-pack and take one of each of the beers. We give a discount at the end of the purchase to kind of encourage them to try a little of everything”

Tip Top Daily Market is located on Clebourne Street in downtown Fort Mill across from Subway and beside the Fort Mill History Museum.

The shop is designed to fit the neighborhood and wants input from the community. Lanam said if anyone wants something special to let them know and they will try to get it.

You can keep up to date with them on their social media on Facebook or Instagram for Tip Top Daily Market Fort Mill and you can also sign up for their newsletter.

