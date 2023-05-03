CN2 Business Spotlight – The Warren Norman Company talks changes to the Rock Hill Galleria and more

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Laurabree Monday sits down with Warren Norman, the Broker in Charge of The Warren Norman Company, to discuss upcoming changes to the Rock Hill Galleria. Most notable, listen to learn how they plan to put a road basically through the middle of the mall.

From the addition of Strikers Family Sports Center and The Office Gym, CN2 discusses it all on this May 3rd edition of our Business Spotlight.

