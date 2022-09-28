CN2 Business Spotlight – Rainbow Rooster

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One business is taking advantage of the City of Chester’s restoration momentum. It’s the Rainbow Rooster Boutique.

if your looking for an eclectic unique experience this boutique in Chester offers antiques, vintage and new items.

The Rainbow Rooster offers space for artists and small business owners to sell their items.

The owner, Kathleen Stevens, has a special rooster in her home and it became the inspiration in naming her store the rainbow rooster boutique.

With more than 22 vendors the Rainbow Rooster has the charm of the south with the flare of individual art style. You can find anything from recycled wood to wire baskets, antiques and personalized art to furniture.

Stevens says she enjoys getting to know people as well as helping people promote their art.

To learn more about Rainbow Rooster Boutique in Chester you can visit their FaceBook Page here or see below.