CN2 Business Spotlight – Organic Bronze Bar Bringing a Healthy Glow to Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Though summer is coming to an end, a new business in Fort Mill is offering a service where you can get a sun-kissed glow year round.

Just opening its doors this month, Organic Bronze Bar offers an all natural, air-brushed tan they say is a healthy alternative to UV tanning and toxic chemicals.

Upon your arrival a Bronzer will meet you to discuss any skin concerns, skin tone levels and a target look. They combine their ingredients to match skin color and says their tans usually last between 7 to 10 days.

The spray itself takes about 10 minutes, with more than 50 anti-aging and hydrating ingredients in their formula, your skin won’t only be glowing but will be well nourished.

After a life changing breast cancer diagnosis Christine Steigerwald, who had experienced the air-brushed tanning during treatments, wanted to share the same feeling of happiness with others.

Now she is the Organic Bronze Bar of Fort Mill owner and says, “To be your own owner and to be in this situation in this world and to be able to have this I am very blessed. I am healthy. I’ve been through a lot and this brings my heart happiness. I want to make women feel beautiful I want to make women feel safe. I want people have a place to come that makes them feel better about themselves.”

Organic Bronze Bar Founder Danielle Vanauken said, “We wanted to offer a product that was legit organic no chemicals no toxic, clean. People who had cancer could come to get a healthy glow. Pregnant ladies that weren’t’ feeling pretty could come get a glow. And, that’s what drove it (the business). And, we didn’t’ really think we wanted to franchise until our customers kept saying I love this and that is where the franchise began.”

To learn more about Organic Bronze Bar in Fort Mill you can visit their website here, visit their FaceBook Page here or see below.