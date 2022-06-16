CN2 Business Spotlight – Orchard Grove Family Dentistry

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new dental office has opened up in Fort Mill and doing something extra for women and children in need.

The Orchard Gove Family Dentistry Office on Doby Bridge Road offers services such as dental cleaning, crowns, bridges and dental implants. The Dentistry recently partnered with The Foundation for Girls which helps single mothers and children in poverty.

With this partnership for every 5 new patients they see they will donate a care pack that includes feminine products and baby products.

