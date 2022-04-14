CN2 Business Spotlight – Bus Boutique

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Le Sorelle Boutique, a Rock Hill boutique, is taking it’s shop on the road with it’s own bus.

The owner, Marshell Wilson, says she has always wanted to have a store on wheels even before she opened her store in town.

Wilson said, “We have a lot of different options to choose from and in the boutique. In the bus we do a lot of evening-out outfits, beach outfits and statement pieces.”

