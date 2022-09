CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Business Spotlight highlights a newly expanded shop that offers something for everyone.

The Broad River Mercantile has been open for about a year now, but recently held it’s second grand opening after expanding the store located in Downtown Chester.

The store carries various outdoor and sporting goods, including clothing. They aim to be a one stop shop for people in the area, and their variety reflects that.

