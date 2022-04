ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Alphabets and Smiles Learning Center is opening in Rock Hill and is having an open house to check out the space and to meet the teachers and administrators on Saturday, April 30th.

Located at 2550 West Main Street in Rock Hill they are enrolling children ages 2 years to 5 years.

Their philosophy is Meet the Child Where They Are.

The community is invited to come out Saturday to.

