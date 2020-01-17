CN2 News
News
Sports
Politics
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
What 2 Eat?
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Search
CN2 News
46.7
F
Rock Hill, US
Friday, January 17, 2020
CN2 Today begins at 11:30am
CN2 News begins at 6:00pm
CN2 News
News
Sports
Politics
CN2 On Demand
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
What 2 Eat?
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
CN2 Athlete of the Week : Kayleigh “Buggy” Reinke
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
CN2 News
CN2 Newscast 1/17/20
CN2 News
Former Football Star Charged With Murder, In Court For Bond Hearing
CN2 News
CN2 Digital Dashboard 1-17-2020
CN2 News
Three Council Members, Mayor Sworn-In, Ready To Continuing Serving Fort Mill
CN2 News
CN2 Picture of the Day 1-17-2020
CN2 News
Induction Ceremony Held For New York Mayor Mike Fuesser, A Look Into His Leadership
Top Story
CN2 News
1500 Pounds of Litter Dumped in Chester County
January 16, 2020
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The litter enforcement officer in Chester County says he caught a man illegally dumping more than 1500 pounds of...
Featured Stories
1500 Pounds of Litter Dumped in Chester County
January 16, 2020
Woman Sentenced to 25 Years For Poisoning Husband With Eye Drops
January 16, 2020
Carolina Connection – Honoring Ed Holler Who Passed Away One Year...
January 14, 2020
© 2019 CN2 News. All Rights Reserved.
Edit with Live CSS