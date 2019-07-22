CN2 Athlete of the Week

Congrats to this week’s CN2 Athletes of the week, the returning football players on the Northwestern football team!

The Jr Rock Hill Post 34 team defeated Inman 5-4 in 9 innings Sunday night!

They will take on York tonight in Inman with first pitch at 7:30 PM!

Fort Mill Post 43 will host Gaffney Post 109 in the 3rd round in a best of 5 game series.

First pitch is at 7:30 PM.

Gaffney plays at Jerry “Jug” Wallace Field.

Calling new bike riders of all ages that are interested in learning to ride a bike!

Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism presents Rock Hill Rides this summer!

PRT staff will be on site on the fourth Saturday of each month to work on the fundamentals of biking with new riders.

Bikes and helmets will be available or riders can bring their own!

This free event will be held in the parking lot at the BMX track from 9 AM until noon.

There are two dates left…July 27th, which is this Saturday and August 24th!

The Piedmont Pride are back in action tonight at York Comprehensive High School against the Carolina Vipers.

First Pitch is at 7:00 at York Comprehensive High School.

The Pride is having Sundae Monday!

Enjoy some $1 ice cream (loaded with toppings of course) while you watch the Pride take on the Vipers!

The Red and Blue are 24-9 overall.