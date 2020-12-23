CN2 at the Movies: Wonder Woman 1984

A NEW ERA OF WONDER BEGINS.

The Holidays are here and even though we are in the middle of a Pandemic there are still plenty of great movies keep you entertained through out the season. Watch this week’s CN2 at the Movies for a preview of the long awaited “Wonder Woman 1984” and be sure to check out previews for Disney’s “Soul” and the newest Tom Hanks movie “News of the World.” Both look great and the trailers are below. Happy Holidays! CN2 at the Movies is brought to you by American Air Heating and Cooling.