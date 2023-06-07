CN2 at the Movies: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

UNITE OR FALL.

Set in the 1990s, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on an action-packed, globetrotting adventure as the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons join the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons on Earth. Noah, a sharp young guy from Brooklyn, and Elena, an ambitious, talented artifact researcher, are swept up in the conflict as Optimus Prime and the Autobots face a terrifying new nemesis bent on their destruction named Scourge.—Paramount Pictures

CN2 at the Movies is brought to you by American Air Heating and Cooling.