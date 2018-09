MONSTERS!

The movies on this week’s installment of CN2 at the Movies feature monsters for all ages. the animated “Small Foot” takes a look at a Yeti’s quest to prove that Small Foot really exists and “The Predator” is a sequel to the popular franchise that sees the return of the universe’s most lethal hunters to Earth. Check out the segment for great movie info and clips and also see what’s new on Comporium Video on Demand.