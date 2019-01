THRILLING DRAMA OR FAMILY ADVENTURE?

CN2 at the Movies is taking a look at the drama thriller “Serenity,” starring Matthew McConaughey and the family adventure “The Kid Who Would Be King,” starring Louis Ashbourne Serkis, son of the famous motion capture actor Andy Serkis. Our featured movies not to your liking? Take your pick from one of the many great movies available on Comporium Video on Demand. CN2 at the Movies is brought to you by American Air Heating and Cooling.