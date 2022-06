BRACE YOURSELF

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” hits theaters and is the origin story of the world’s greatest supervillain. Twelve year old Gru meets the Minions, creates the most despicable crew and faces off against one of the most evil teams ever assembled. Don’t miss this laugh out loud preview of “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” CN2 at the Movies is brought to you by American Air Heating and Cooling.