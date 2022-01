MONSTER TRANSFORMATIONS AND KILLER THRILLS.

Nostalgia and sequels are driving forces for movies and this week is no disappointment. Drac and the pack are back in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, and Sidney, Dewey and Gale return to Woodsboro for the fifth installment of Scream. Don’t miss these great previews on CN2 at the Movies. CN2 at the Movies is brought to you by American Air Heating and Cooling.