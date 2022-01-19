CN2 and York County Celebrate Our Latest Hometown Hero

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This week’s CN2 Hometown Hero award is going to a lady who has saved thousands of lives from behind the scenes in York County.

Tina Davis built the maps that first responders depend on to reach callers quickly when they dial 9-1-1 for an emergency.

Recently York County celebrated Tina on her retirement after 34 years of service in the 9-1-1 Dispatch Center.

CN2 only found it fitting to name her as the latest CN2 Hometown Hero and we thank our friends at York County for the terrific video!

