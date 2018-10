The Clover Blue Eagles took on the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets at Fort Mill High School. The Yellow Jackets fell short to the Blue Eagles 41-28 This was the last game of the regular season for both teams. Fort Mill’s season is over and the Blue Eagles are waiting to see if they can get a wild card spot in the 5A playoffs. It was also senior night for Fort Mill. Watch the video to hear from a senior football player as he reminisces on his time as a Yellow Jacket.