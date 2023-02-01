Clover school bus accident

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 30 students and a Clover School Bus driver are okay after an accident early this morning, Tuesday, January 31.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol the driver of a pick up truck did not stop for a crossing guard – running into the bus during rush hour on Salem Drive and Charlotte Avenue.

The Clover School District says the bus was carrying students who were headed to Crowders Creek Elementary School.

The District says the bus did have damage to the front end and was towed away. The driver of the pick up truck did go to an area hospital for minor injuries. The driver has been charged with disregarding a stop sign.

The Clover School District reminding drivers to drive safely around school buses and follow directions of traffic controllers, adding safety and security of all students and staff is top priority.

Many parents took to Facebook saying there needs to be more York County Sheriff’s Deputies present in the around the area of this crash.

The Sheriff Office responded saying its traffic enforcement unit was there at the time of the incident and will be in this area more frequently in the future. Officials also say they need the public’s help as well.

According to their traffic data, 75% of the speeders in the area are parents dropping off students to the schools.

The Sheriff’s Office could use more help and they are actively recruiting deputies, and have 16 vacancies.

To learn more on how you can apply, just visit the York County Sheriff’s Office website.