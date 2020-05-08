Clover Police Arrest Woman Charged With Attempted Murder, And 6 Other Charges

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) 26-year-old, Quintasia Cynthia Jenkins, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, burglary, pointing and presenting a firearm, two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child, unlawful conduct towards a child, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Earlier this week the Clover Police Department responded to a call from Kings Mountain Street about an assault taking place with a baseball bat. After arriving at the scene police say they saw a woman leaving the residence with a baseball bat. The woman was then detained. Another woman (the victim) was seen pointing a pistol at officers and the suspect.

The victim says she’d ordered a pizza for her and her two children and when she heard a knock on the door and answered, Quintasisa Jenkins rushed in and began hitting her in the head with a baseball bat.

After police arrived on the scene the victim was transported to Steele Creek Medical Center to have her injuries evaluated. Jenkins was transported to Piedmont Medical Center and after being cleared, was taken to the Moss Justice Center — where she was placed on a warrant hold.