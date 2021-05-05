Clover High School Students Observe Catawba Nuclear Station’s Osprey Camera

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) An unexpected family moving in right in front of the Catawba Nuclear Station’s livestreaming camera, two Ospreys. The birds moved in and have laid several eggs in front of the cameras and now students from Clover High School are observing them.

For nearly ten years a couple of Osprey have made the Catawba Nuclear Station their home — nesting right in front of livestream cameras. Now, the station’s leaders are using the birds as a learning opportunity for students.

Sara Collins with Duke Energy’s Catabwa Nuclear Station, says, “So this year we were able to work with the special education students at the school. Our environmental specialist gave a presentation on ospreys, sort of their habitat, the things that they have around the site, they shared some osprey facts and figures with them and then we let them observe on the camera.”

Students from Clover High School have been observing the birds and their eggs for the past few months.

One high school sophomore, Cody Barker says, “When I heard about the bird thing, I was like okay maybe I should learn more about the birds.”

Another student, Tyler Garner, says, “The ospreys is very joyful to watch and it’s very calm.”

Now a part of the nature unit, the students participated in naming contest, choosing to name the birds Emma and Oscar. The students now observe Emma and Oscar every day learning from their patterns and behaviors.

Clover High School Teacher, Susan Abromitis, says, “They are collecting what the birds put in the nest, they’ve actually seen a bird bring an entire fish back to the nest for food. So, they’re watching in there noting that the birds take turns on the eggs and that one will protect the nest.”

Students have tracked the bird’s activities, watched them hunt, and nest. Priding themselves on being respectful of the environment Catawba Nuclear Station leaders say this was a great way to engage students with nature.

“It’s a group of students and neighbors that we don’t normally get to engage with — you know in terms of the presentation of information about nuclear energy and the things that happen at the plant. So, it’s just really expanded our community outreach and our environmental outreach, and we’re really pleased about it,” says Collins

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with the students about what they’ve learned, so far.