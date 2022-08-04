Close to 200 New Teachers Heading to Rock Hill Schools, District Looking to Hire More

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District, like many school districts across the country is recruiting new teachers as we are experiencing a teacher shortage.

On this Thursday, around 170 new teachers took part in new teacher orientation.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil introduces some of those teachers who say even through the COVID pandemic and the challenges it brought to the education field, the classroom is where they belong.

The district is still looking to hire around 20 more teachers. Earlier this summer the school board approved a pay increase of 2,200.00 dollars for all teachers, leaders say.

To learn more about the district or to apply, visit: https://www.rock-hill.k12.sc.us/rhsd