Clinton ConNEXTion Project

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – During their Clinton Connection event Thursday night , participants were giving fake money to bid on their favorite projects for the area. They’re calling the vision “The Great Eight” project list ranging from affordable housing, a farmers market, an entrepreneurship center, sports recreation, and youth development in Rock Hill.
