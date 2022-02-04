Clinton College Responds to National Damages To Historically Black Colleges

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The FBI says it has identified 5 people of interest in a rash of bomb threats at historically black colleges and universities across the country.

Clinton College here in Rock Hill says it has not received any threats, but is responding to the crimes. In a statement released by the college on social media the school says campus security is continuing to monitor the campus and a campus wide safety plan is in place if a threat is made.

The college president says they will remain diligent, vigilant, and resilient in their mission as a Beacon of Light, even in the face of darkness.

