Clinton College Preparing for Renovations

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Clinton College is preparing to make changes on campus and grow it’s presence in Rock Hill’s community.

“We are evolving as a new institution to meet the needs of our students so obviously now a days students want more amenities so we’re beginning to address issues in the residence halls. So our big campaign is to build a new living learning center,” says Clinton College’s President Dr. Lester McCorn.

Dr. McCorn says Clinton will present a multi-million dollar capital campaign ranging anywhere from 50 to 100 million dollars. He says, funds will come from grants and community sponsors and construction will begin this winter. It’s leaders are looking for Clinton to become a full service campus. With Clinton gaining more national recognition — as candidates for 2020 presidential election keep making appearances on campus — leaders say they want to capitalize on that momentum and make changes that will put them on the map.

Dr. McCorn says, ” HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges/Universities) are finally getting center stage in the conversation around education for the neediest students, first generation, low wealth students. And that kind of dove tails with this opportunity zone legislation that’s out there that is giving a shot in the arm to communities that need it the most.”

Clinton Colleges last major renovation was back in 2005, when it’s library was built.

CN2’s Rachel Richardson is spoke with college leaders to learn more.