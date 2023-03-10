Clinton College Celebrating its Founders, and it’s Impressive History.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clinton College friends, elected officials, alum and current students participated today in the 129th Founders’ Day Celebration.

Clinton College is one of many schools established by the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church during Reconstruction years to help eradicate illiteracy among freedmen.

During today’s ceremony, Rev. Dr. Charles Goodman, Jr. who has written four book, and has traveled the world, proclaiming the word of God in practical and applicable ways.

