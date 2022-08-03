Climbing Mount Rainier for Camp Cherokee

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There are several people who are taking Camp Cherokee to New Heights.

The popular YMCA summer camp, which was built in 1937, is showing some of its age, so seven people will be climbing Seattle, Washington’s Mount Rainier at the end of August to raise funds and awareness for Camp Cherokee’s First Capital Campaign.

The goal is to raise more than $3 Million for a new Recreation Hall.

The hall will provide a large, indoor flex space for campers and staff, but will also be a space for off-season programs for retreats, weddings and conferences.

The new venue will also house a new health center, staff office and living quarters for full-time staff members. Those who are climbing Mount Rainier say in addition to raising money, they hope they are inspiring the Camp Cherokee family.

Camp Cherokee Director Will Gilmore said, “Our theme this summer is taking Camp Cherokee to New Heights, so not only taking Cherokee to new heights, but encourage everyone to take their lives to new heights.”

The seven people climbing Mount Rainier have ties to Camp Cherokee either as a camper, serving on the board, or as a volunteer. You can donate to the capital campaign and follow the journey of these climbers by going online to the Camp Cherokee or YMCA of the Upper Palmetto’s websites or social media sites.