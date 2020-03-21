City Of York Starts Youth Curfew

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Beginning Friday March 20th, the City of York enacted a temporary emergency change to the city’s Juvenile Curfew Ordinance.

The curfew is for juveniles 17-years-old or younger. The curfew will be 7 days a week from 9:00 pm – 6:00 am, until further notice. The only exceptions are for work, travel to and from work, and when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

To view the full existing ordinance, you can visit the link below:

https://library.municode.com/sc/york/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=CH28OFMIPR_ARTVIIIJU_DIV2CU&showChanges=true&fbclid=IwAR1U4mTc0F2c84udyCYs6nkl9HPf6YiD3QPcbJQlnWQBJr5K9LsJFSvk7Do