City of York Releases Guidance for Safe Trick or Treating

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The City of York has released new guidance of safe holiday practices as holidays like Halloween approach. City leaders have released the following:

The City of York is encouraging residents to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines when participating in activities this Halloween. Residents should take all appropriate steps necessary to protect themselves from contracting or spreading the deadly virus by wearing a mask when indoors or close to non-family members, maintain social distancing, and wash hands frequently.

According to the CDC, traditional Halloween activities are fun, but some can increase the risk of getting or spreading Covid-19. If residents choose to distribute candy, avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters and consider giving treats outdoors. Please wash or sanitize hands before handling treats and consider distributing individually bagged treats for kids to take. For those participating in traditional trick-or-treating, please wear a mask and social distance.

Also to encourage safe trick or treating, the York Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event on Halloween at the Recreation Complex (74 4th Street, York, SC). The annual event will be held in partnership with First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Hillcrest Baptist Church, Trinity UMC, Tender Hearts Ministries, P.A.T.H., York YMCA, York Fire Department and the York Police Department. The drive-thru event will begin at 5:00pm and end at 6:30pm on Saturday October 31, 2020.

All participating groups will be distanced, masked and wearing gloves when distributing candy. All drive-thru guests are required to remain in their vehicles; no walk-up trick or treaters will be permitted at this event.

For more information regarding CDC guidelines, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/halloween.html

