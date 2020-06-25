City Of York Officials Recommend Residents, Visitors Wear Masks In Public

YORK, S.C. – City of York officials continue to recommend that visitors and residents wear face masks or coverings when in public.

This recommendation is based upon the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) guidelines as COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly in the community.

“The number of cases reported daily continue to rise and we all must do our part to keep our families and each other safe,” Mayor Mike Fuesser said. “I believe in individual responsibility, and if we all do our part, we can turn the tide on this pandemic.”

According to DHEC, York County has had more than 900 positive cases with nearly 100 in the 29745 zip code. DHEC suspects more than 6,500 total positive cases, numbers which continue to climb.

“For months now, York residents have been hearing and taking the advice of public health officials to wash their hands, stay home when sick and social distance,” the mayor said. “Recently updated guidance is now recommending masks when in public, and I trust York residents will follow those recommendations, also.”

The City of York along with Affinity Health Center will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing event on Friday, June 26th and July 10th from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church at 302 California St. in York.

The City of York would like to remind all residents and visitors to please wash your hands frequently, stay home if sick, maintain social distance and wear a mask in public.