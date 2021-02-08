City of York Looking to Add More Residential Properties

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Leaders say only nine residential properties were listed for sale by a real estate site, Multiple Listings Service, within the last week, for the City of York.

As growth in Charlotte expands into York County leaders believe people need more affordable housing. Now, York has plans to develop a new 40 unit townhome community and more on the perimeters of the city.

Within the last 12 months City of York leaders have seen around 1,500 residential units projects come through. Now, with growth pressures, they’re looking at a new townhome project off of East Liberty Street, behind Popeyes.

City Manager Seth Duncan says, “We’re also understanding that we want to keep the tightknit community where people still feel that we are a small town, but understand that we are seeing those growth pressures as well.”

Right now, the City of York is between 80-90% developed and leaders say with growth happening all around in the surrounding communities, they hope these new townhomes in the upper 100’s hundreds and the lower 200’s promote homeownership.

“What time is critical to have a mix of different types of residential types for different buyers in the market,” says Duncan. “This particular project that is being considered right now off of McFarland, it’s really designed for the two income no children and family or those who are maybe retiring and want to downsize but not quite go to a retirement community. So, it’s really meeting a new market need.”

York native, City Councilman Marion Ramesy says he knows people want more amenities but not necessarily growth. He says he’s speaking with residents, learning how they’d have him vote for the project.

“I think people are scared of growth, they don’t want nothing like here in York period it’s a small community and they want to keep it small, the hometown,” says Ramsey. “Fort Mill has gone off the map. I mean, everybody knows how fast Fort Mill his ground and I don’t think the citizens of York want that, but they also want other things and when better things calm it brings people.”

“The Planning Commission has worked for a number of years now into fashioned designs that they want to see…They’ve been able to work very closely with developers to figure out what’s gonna work for York, and not just be a high-growth with no thought type of community,” says Duncan.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with the city’s leaders about the new developments and what it could mean for York’s future.