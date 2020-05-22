City of York Hosts First Mass COVID-19 Testing in York County

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The City of York partnering with Affinity Healthcare to test as many people as they can this Friday for COVID-19.The testing took place at Clinton Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church on California Street.

Cars lining up waiting to be tested by health professionals who are set up to perform three tests at a time. The city’s mayor Mike Fuesser says this is a big day for York and an important step in slowing the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Because we are rule the ride to rock Hill for a lot of those folks was long and we were able to get them here in New York which is the county seat center part of the county, so being ruled this is a big day for the city of York,” says Fuesser.

People have the option to drive or walk through to be tested. Registered nurses say results can come back in anywhere from 1 to 7 days. Here in York health care providers are equipped to test more than 400 people today, with a cotton swab to the nose, something they say will bring the community comfort.

South Carolina State Senator, Mike Fanning, saying, “South Carolina as you know is ranked 50 of them testing about three weeks ago and the General assembly met two weeks ago we allocated some fines, we move the responsibilities over to MUSC and we’ve established a criteria for making sure that we get at least to the national average by the end of the month. We need to find out about our population ASAP.”

