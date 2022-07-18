City of York Fire Takes Rating to Next Level

City of York, SC, (CN2 NEWS) – The hard work of York Fire Department is paying off.

The department has received a better rating from the Insurance Services Office better known as an ISO rating.

The official score of the Fire Department has moved from a 4 to a 3, showing that the community is more prepared for fire emergencies. The score is based off of several factors including fire protection, water supply, training personnel and community risk reduction.

Chief Mike Regal said, “It shows the steady improvement the department is going through. Of course like anything an ISO rates your fire department on a multitude of levels. It’s a great accomplishment for the department, but also it’s a very good accomplishment for the citizens as well.”

While the new rating is an achievement for the Fire Department, it also comes with some added benefits for York residents. The community will receive cheaper homeowners insurance premiums, thanks to the area being at a lower risk for fire damage. The new rating officially takes effect October 2022, and the City of York Fire Department will provide the steps residents need to take to lower their costs in the coming weeks.