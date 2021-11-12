City of Rock Hill Honors Veterans at Annual Ceremony

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill’s Park, Recreation and Tourism department holding its annual ceremony at Veterans Garden at Glencairn Garden.

Veterans from each branch of the military were recognized as well as Prisoner of war and Missing in Action.

A Purple Heart Speaker, Bishop Marion Ronald Wilson spoke at the event about the importance of honoring our purple heart recipients.

As well as the keynote Speaker, Bill Cortese who is the chairman of the York County Veterans Advisory Council.

Cortese spoke about why is so important to say thank you to the 28 thousand veterans in York County.

A veteran himself, Cortese served in the US Marine Corp in Operation Enduring Freedom.

The posting of the Flags was done by the Air Force Jr. ROTC from Rock Hill High School.