City of Rock Hill Events – What You Need to Know on Street Closures

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill is preparing for another exciting year as they celebrate the holidays with the Annual Christmasville event. Here is what you can expect on street closures.

Below is a list of events and the street closures associated.

Friday, December 2 TO Sunday, December 4: ChristmasVille

CLOSED: Main St. (between Dave Lyle Blvd. and Oakland Ave.) and Caldwell St. will be closed for the entire event. Reopening: Sunday, December 4 at 10 PM.

ChristmasVille Info

Friday, December 2: Rock Hill Christmas Parade

Oakland Ave. from Cherry Rd. to Stewart Ave. will be closed to general traffic beginning at 2 PM for parade staging.

The parade route will begin closing at 6 PM and will reopen when the parade has safely passed.

These streets will be closed during and following the parade for disbanding: Elizabeth Ave. between Black St. and White St. Main St. between Elizabeth Ave. and Confederate Ave. Reid St. closed between White St. and Main St.

Rock Hill Christmas Parade Route & Info



Saturday, December 3: Girls on the Run Reindeer Romp 5K

Roads along the 5K route will be closed from approximately 8 AM – 9:30 AM. The route is: Fountain Park -> E. Main St. -> right onto Oakland Ave. -> right onto N. Wilson St. -> left onto Cedar St. -> left onto Piedmont St. -> left onto Edgemont Ave. -> left onto Charlotte Ave. -> right onto Park Dr. -> right onto College Ave. -> left onto Aiken Ave. -> left onto Oakland Ave. -> left onto E Main St. -> FINISH at Fountain Park.

The city adds, “additional road closures are expected throughout the weekend in the Downtown area. Please pay attention to ROAD CLOSED signs and do NOT enter if a road is closed for the safety of you and others.”