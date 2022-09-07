City of Rock Hill Files Complaint against GT Holdings Group

ROCK HILL,S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A move, this time by the City of Rock Hill, regarding the ongoing saga with the Panthers property.

The City of Rock Hill making an official complaint filed in a bankruptcy court in Delaware.

In short the complaint says the city is seeking no less than $20 million in damages and is requesting a jury trial.

The City of Rock Hill adding an amendment to its special session called on today, Wednesday, September 7 regarding GT Real estate holdings group, that’s the group tied to Panthers owner David Tepper that was set to build the teams headquarters in Rock Hill.

City of RH Bankruptcy Complaint

Claims for Relief

1. Breach of Contract

2. Breach Accompanied by Fraud

3. Constructive Trust

4. Resulting Trust

Click above for full story.