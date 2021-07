CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 News) – The City of Chester is working to revitalize Wylie Park and make the park more accessible. City Councilwoman Angela Douglas and Director of Park Recreation Chris White had a vision to revamp the space.

The two started by reaching out to then South Carolina Senator, Creighton Coleman about that need. Coleman later helped them land a state grant worth 50,000. But that wasn’t the end of the funding, a local business known as GAF in Chester County also stepped up.