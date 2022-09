CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City Manager in York has announced his resignation. announcing his resignation.

Seth Duncan says he is heading to Mauldin, South Carolina where he will serve as city administrator. He says he made the decision so he could be closer to his family.

His official last day in the City of York will be November 18th and he says the City has already begun accepting applications for his replacement.

He has been with the City since 2019.