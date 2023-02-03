Circus Day, park improvements, new tennis courts, set to come to Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chris Sardelli with the Town of Fort Mill joined CN2’s Renee O’Neil in the studio to update the community on fun happenings taking place in the town!

Sardelli shared information on the town’s Capital Projects which include playground upgrades at Walter Elisha Park, new tennis courts and pickleball courts at the YMCA Complex.

Plus, a Family Circus Day and and the annual Strawberry Festival are in the works!

For more information, follow the Town of Fort Mill here, www.fortmillsc.gov