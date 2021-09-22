Church Needs Financial Support to Get Donations to Louisiana

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A church in Rock Hill has been collecting donations to deliver to Louisiana to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Volunteers with Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene have been sorting through donations, getting ready to load on a truck to take to Louisiana but they still need the community’s help to get there.

They are asking for financial partners that are willing to assist with fuel and travel expenses for delivery.

Here’s how you can help.

You can give online through the church’s website by clicking the “Give” Icon in the upper right hand side of the webpage and then select “Hurricane Relief” in the drop down menu.

Checks can also be mailed to PO Box 12238

Rock Hill, SC 29731

Please make checks payable to Emmanuel Nazarene and write “Hurricane Relief” on the memo line.

https://www.emmanuelnazarene.org/?fbclid=IwAR0n6CusKlFOyZQsljDozQ1Hwhi9br-pexcvvA5TeUFf9UM1Mg3iHfKzrPM