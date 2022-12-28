Church Holds Service Despite Flooded Sanctuary from Frozen Pipes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A church in Fort Mill unfortunately affected by freezing temperatures as some of its pipes burst, flooding their sanctuary on Christmas eve.

Fort Mill’s Grace Presbyterian Church was getting ready for its candlelight service when unexpectedly three of their pipes in the kitchen burst.

They believe it happened around noon and fortunately people were in and out of the building as they prepared for that evening service. The damage could have been worse if it hadn’t been caught so quickly.

Thankfully only a few spots are off limits – they can still use half of their sanctuary

They do ask the community to support them through prayers and if anyone would like to donate, you can contact the church, details are on their web page. https://gracefortmill.org/

