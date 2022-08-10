Church Fire – a Devastating Loss For York

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Time for the Truth Holiness Church caught fire earlier this week and community members are already planning to rebuild.

Time for the Truth Holiness Church, located off Old Highway 321 in York, stood for many years serving it’s community.

Church Pastor Shirley Brown said, “I just said lord it’s all in your hands you’ve got a better plan for us and I believe that, I have faith, people say that you’ve have more faith than I have seen. But I do have faith and my faith is strong in God.”

Authorities said most of the damage was centralized in the main chapel area. Although there is no official cause for the fire yet, the pastor of the church is confident that everything will be ok.

The church has already begun collecting money and supplies to begin rebuilding.

If you like to donate, visit this link to a cash app to donate Click HERE.