ChristmasVille returns to in-person event

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In less than a month, downtown Rock Hill will look a little more merry with the return of the beloved ChristmasVille Festival.

Event leaders kicking off the event on this Thursday after having to go virtual last year due to COVID-19.

At the ChristmasVille Breakfast Kick-Off at Rock Hill’s Sports and Event Center, festival chair, Brittany Kelly told the crowd the theme of this year, “Flowers for Santa”.

There are more than 70 events planned with more expected to come. From the traditional favorites, to new events.

Executive director, Martin Lane says ChristmasVille brings in around 2 to 3 million dollars and its estimated about 40,000 to 50,000 people back out Rock Hill’s streets during the event.

The festival begins on December 2nd at 6:30 at Fountain Park for opening ceremonies and lasts through December 24th.

The easiest way to find out about all the events is to download the ChristmasVille app. It is called ChristmasVille Rock Hill