ChristmasVille Dedicates Mural To One Of Rock Hill’s Favorite Artist

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s ChristmasVille held its opening ceremony Thursday night.

One of the highlights of the celebration was the dedication of the new Vernon Grant mural that decorates the sides of the Rock Hill Library.

The Vernon Grant mural, which is apart of Rock Hill’s “Mural Mile”, was created by Jill Pratzon, who has worked on restoring some of Grant’s other works. Pratzon works in New York City and designed the mural and then it was painted locally by artist Osiris Rain.