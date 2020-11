ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Rock Hill’s beloved ChristmasVille Festival is still taking place this year and will stretch from November 27th through December 25th!

This year things will look different but there are plenty of options to do at home or in person!

New this year is the ChristmasVille App! The app is available now for download and is free! On the app you will find a schedule of events, contests, scavenger hunts, tickets to events and more!

Events are being added daily.