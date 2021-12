ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Looking for a fun way to get out of the house? Make a Christmas craft or any craft at Nailed It DIY Studio in Rock Hill.

There are several ways to join the fun or shop their premade items.

Nailed It DIY Studio Rock Hill is located at 139 E. Main Street, Rock Hill.

www.rockhill.naileditdiy.com