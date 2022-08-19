Choosing the Best Of in Tailgating

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The High School Football Season is here and no doubt you will see plenty of tailgating happening at stadiums throughout the Tri-County.

The York Cougars Football team kicked off their season, along with several other teams, last Friday, August 12th at the Bill Pate White Rose Football Classic featuring 4 games.

During the Jamboree volunteers cooked a meal for the players of their respective teams, but also wanted to have a little fun with a competition for themselves.

After cooking for their players the volunteers cooked up a dish for the York Athletic staff to judge such as hotdogs, hamburgers, BBQ, and so much more.

A York High School Contestant said, “Each team, we didn’t know what each other would cook . . . It was a real honor to be invited to be asked to do it”

Don’t forget tonight starts the beginning of the South Carolina High School Football Season.